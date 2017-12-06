New Zealand on a winner at PCOA Conference

Last week’s Professional Conference Organisers Association (PCOA) conference proved to be a winner for delegates who visited the 100% Pure New Zealand hub.

Julie Burton of Southern Cross Conference and Event Management took away a case of New Zealand’s celebrated Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc, as winner of the Kiwi prize draw.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Australia Manager Sharon Auld said the popular CINZ MEETINGS smoothie bike helped power a surge in applications for the May 2018 event. “Applications will remain open until early April, and we are recommending everyone apply as soon as possible.

“Tourism New Zealand’s Conference Assistance Programme also attracted plenty of attention from organisers looking to bring events of over 200 delegates to New Zealand,” she said.

“Seventeen suppliers were available to answer delegates’ many questions about New Zealand for their clients’ conferences. We saw particular interest in Christchurch, and its progress in transforming from one of New Zealand’s oldest cities to the newest.

“Industry technology expert, Corbin Ball, sponsored by Tourism New Zealand, spoke about the three main technology disruptors to expect in our industry, creating plenty of conversation and debate,” she said.