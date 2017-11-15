New Zealand takes a refreshing approach to 10th PCOA Conference

The 100% Pure New Zealand hub promises to be a welcoming space for delegates to engage and network at this month’s Professional Conference Organisers Association conference.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Australia Manager Sharon Auld says the Kiwi team is planning a refreshing approach to help energise delegates.

“During the conference breaks on Monday 27 November, delegates can power up by pedalling the CINZ MEETINGS 2018 smoothie bike to blend their own juice,” she says.

At Tuesday lunch, the team will be sharing more good things from New Zealand, including top-rated organic wine from the Central Otago region.

To rehydrate at any time of the day during the conference, delegates can grab a glass of New Zealand’s artesian water, Antipodes at the 100% Pure New Zealand hub.

“We have exciting new venues and activities to unveil this year, including Christchurch’s new convention centre, a landmark for the South Island with its prime riverside position in New Zealand’s newest city.”

The NZ$475m Christchurch Centre is scheduled to be completed in early 2020, with the first conferences held later that year. The Centre will host up to 2,000 people, and the tiered 1400-delegate auditorium can be split to host two 700-delegate events simultaneously.

A record 18-strong team is joining CINZ at the 10th PCO Association conference on the Gold Coast from Sunday 26 to Tuesday 28 November.



Air New Zealand

Auckland Convention Bureau

Auckland Museum – Tamaki Paenga Hira

ChristchurchNZ Convention Bureau

Christchurch Centre

Cordis Auckland

Destination Rotorua Business Events

Dunedin Convention Bureau

Heritage & CityLife Hotels

Hobbiton™ Movie Set

Napier Conference Centre

New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC)

Queenstown Convention Bureau

Real Journeys

SKYCITY Auckland Convention Centre

Skyline Queenstown

Tourism New Zealand

Venues Wellington