New Zealand’s 7th year participating at AFNC 2017 hailed a success

A team of 6 partners from New Zealand met with over 500 delegates at the 12th Associations Forum National Conference last week at Sydney ICC.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Australia Manager Sharon Auld said delegates at the conference kept coming back to the 100% Pure New Zealand stand over the two days. “With true Kiwi Manaakitanga (hospitality), we had a constant flow of Antipodes New Zealand Artesian water available to refresh delegates throughout the conference, as well as a special Cloudy Bay wine event on day two.” Sharon said Delegates also had the opportunity to help colour in a large scale Maori design in traditional Maori colours red, black and white, which increased engagement on the stand.

The NZ team were on hand to explain the support available to Associations for their business events, regardless of how big or small. Of particular interest was the marketing support which can be applied for through Tourism New Zealand’s Conference Assistance Programme.

The team ran a prize draw and the lucky prize winner, Sue McGrath of Australian Veterinary Association won a case of Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc delivered to her door.

The New Zealand representatives at the 12th AFNC in Sydney on 17 and 18 July were :

Auckland Museum – Tamaki Paenga Hira

Christchurch & Canterbury Convention Bureau

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ)

Destination Rotorua Business Events

Hobbiton™ Movie Set

The Langham Auckland

Skyline Queenstown

Tourism New Zealand

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...