New Zealand’s biggest business events showcase kicks off

Exhibitors from 19 regions will meet with buyers from eight countries when New Zealand’s annual business events industry showcase, CINZ MEETINGS 2018 starts in host city Auckland tomorrow.

Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Chief Executive, Sue Sullivan says New Zealand’s premier business events exhibition brings together over 190 suppliers and 500 conference, event and incentive organisers to meet under one roof for two days at ASB Showgrounds.

“Exhibitors and buyers will hold more than 6,000 meetings during our two days of pre-scheduled appointments and social networking events. With the support of key regional convention bureaux and Air New Zealand, we have hosted 48 Australian buyers and media on six different regional weekend tours, another 28 will visit Hobbiton and Hamilton on Friday, and eight head to the Bay of Islands for a post-MEETINGS tour hosted by Millennium Hotels and Resorts and Air New Zealand.

“Visiting Auckland, Lake Taupo, Rotorua, Marlborough, Christchurch and Queenstown this weekend, our Australian buyers and media have experienced everything from luxury lodges, wineries and local cuisine, to four-wheel driving, jetboating, sailing, island hopping, thermal health spas, and teeing off in the awe-inspiring scenery of a world heritage listed national park. They have also been immersed in true Māori cultural experiences, and throughout their time here they have all experienced the overwhelming warmth of the Aotearoa New Zealand welcome – our manaakitanga,” she says.

MEETINGS attracts international conference and incentive organisers, brought here with support from Tourism New Zealand (TNZ) and Air New Zealand. This year they include 30 hosted buyers and media from China, South-East Asia, North America, Argentina and over 90 buyers and media from Australia. Last year MEETINGS generated more than $56 million of signed business across the two days at ASB Showgrounds.

Sue Sullivan says New Zealand is a sought-after conference, incentive and event destination. “We are safe, friendly, hospitable, innovative and great to do business with. This makes our industry a significant generator of income, employment, investment and knowledge-sharing for New Zealand,” she says.

“With the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) in Auckland, and Christchurch’s new convention centre set to open by 2020, New Zealand is ready to capture a bigger share of the international multi-day convention market. Regional New Zealand will also benefit from these new venues, as large conferences book to take their sub-conferences to venues outside of the main centres.”

Air New Zealand is principal sponsor of CINZ MEETINGS 2018, and major sponsors are ASB Showgrounds, Peek Exhibition and Centium Software.