New Zealand’s stand-out event specialists on show at MEETINGS 2018

CINZ MEETINGS 2018 is the opportunity for event organisers to plan their next year in a day and meet all of New Zealand under one roof.

Registrations are now open for day buyers wanting to plan their next meeting, conference, incentive travel, or business event.

Organised by Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) on 30 and 31 May in Auckland, MEETINGS will showcase over 195 exhibitors across 19 regions from Northland to the Southern Lakes. Included are 12 exhibitors in the exclusive Luxury Collection, showcasing New Zealand’s best luxury accommodation, experiences and transportation.

Chief Executive, Sue Sullivan says CINZ is welcoming 20 new exhibitors to MEETINGS this year. “These exhibitors are the gems who can make an event stand out from the crowd. Their common theme is the diverse and bespoke ways they add sparkle to events. They give another dimension to the exceptional range of venues and services on show from our long-standing exhibitors,” she says.

Included in the mix are companies like Ninety-Nine Reasons, a boutique event theming company based in Auckland, Lux Productions creating bespoke AV packages, Shotz which specialises in holograms and 3D, and Audience Alive bringing interactivity to presentations. The Raj Tent Club creates boutique marquees with loads of personality, while Table Hub is set to launch their newest conference and events table top screen units at MEETINGS 2018. New regions debuting at MEETINGS this year are Northland, Wairarapa, and New Plymouth.

Day buyers can join the online diary of the pre-scheduled appointment programme, to arrange key appointments, or tour the exhibition in their own time and meet exhibitors of interest.

“We make it easy for busy Day Buyers to visit MEETINGS and book their entire event within a day, or even just a few hours,” Sue Sullivan says.

“The Day Buyer Hosted Luncheon and Speaker Showcase, hosted by Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Celebrity Speakers is not to be missed. Guests will enjoy a delectable three-course lunch and a taste of New Zealand’s best keynote speakers and entertainers taking to the stage during the lunch, with different speakers showcased on both days.”

To arrange a conference in just a few hours at MEETINGS, Day Buyers are encouraged to head straight to the regional bureau of their choice for initial advice, visit one or two venues and caterers, enquire about team activities/entertainment, speakers, event theming, fun photography, executive gifts, and then attend the Luncheon and Speaker Showcase hosted Millennium Hotels and Resorts and Celebrity Speakers.

Online registration is free for Day Buyers attending MEETINGS 2018, and plenty of free parking is available at the event venue, ASB Showgrounds. Day Buyers will also go in the draw to win a raft of prizes.