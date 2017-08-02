NSW Government announces support for the Bowral Classic

Thousands of overnight visitors are expected to explore the Southern Highlands during an exciting cycling event, with the return of the Bowral Classic this October.

Member for Wollondilly Jai Rowell said after a successful inaugural event, the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW, will be supporting the Bowral Classic until 2019.

“The Bowral Classic is expected to attract more than 12,700 international and domestic overnight visitors to the region across the three year period with a total visitor spend of $4.6 million,” Mr Rowell said.

“This one day Gran Fondo cycling event will offer riders three course options of either 160km, 120km, or 45km and an opportunity to take in some of the spectacular scenery surrounding the Southern Highlands.

“The event will also showcase our wonderful array of food and wine offerings, which continue to draw visitors back year after year. We look forward to welcoming riders and spectators to the region this October for a standout event, set to further position Bowral as a must-see destination.”

NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said the NSW Government is investing more money than ever to support regional events.

“We are creating a tourism bonanza for our regions and will continue to work to ensure every part of NSW reaps the benefits of our record investment,” Mr Marshall said.

The Bowral Classic was held for the first time in 2016 and joins Destination NSW’s portfolio of supported road cycling events that includes L’Etape Australia by Le Tour de France (Snowy Mountains), Orange Challenge (Orange) and the Battle Recharge event (Tweed Valley).

The Bowral Classic is owned by Yaffa Media and will be held on Sunday 22 October 2017. For further information on the event

