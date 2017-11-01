NSW looks to huge schedule of business events

Sydney is gearing up to host more than 40,000 conference delegates generating an estimated $146.2 million for the State’s economy as today marks one year until the International Convention Centre Sydney hosts SIBOS, the world’s biggest financial services event.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said SIBOS, which was secured for Sydney by the NSW Government through Business Events Sydney, rounds out a huge upcoming 12 months of business meetings and conventions.

“SIBOS will put Sydney and NSW on the world stage in the financial services sector bringing 6,000 delegates to our State and delivering up to $37 million in visitor expenditure next year,” Mr Marshall said.

“Between now and October 2018 when ICC Sydney hosts SIBOS, NSW will host 48 events secured by Business Events Sydney attracting 40,800 delegates staying 166,900 delegates days and generating an estimated $146.2m in direct expenditure.

“This huge program of events demonstrates NSW is Australia’s leading destination for hosting meetings, conventions, exhibitions and incentives.”

Chief Executive Officer of Business Events Sydney Lyn Lewis-Smith said SIBOS was an event with significant strategic value for Sydney and NSW.

“This event is expected to boost the city’s FinTech capability as local industry benchmarks against the latest developments around the world,” Ms Lewis-Smith said.

“Hosting this event will enable Australia to profile the strength of the local finance and banking sector as well as disrupters such as start-ups entering or operating in this space.”

SIBOS draws the C-suite of the world’s finance community to our shores to discuss investment opportunities, cybersecurity and technology such as blockchain. Together they will undertake ‘cyber war games’ to share the latest defences against major hacks.

Research commissioned by Business Events Sydney demonstrates that 7 per cent of international delegates applied to work or study in Sydney after they attended an international business event in Sydney. SIBOS will be held at the International Convention Centre Sydney from 22-25 October 2018.