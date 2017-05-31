NSW Regional Events Conference program announced

The 2017 Conference will continue to have a quality program blended with networking opportunities, thought provoking /constructive discussions and smashing social activities. The NSW Regional Events Conference recipe will appeal to those that are hungry for knowledge and strong industry contacts.

Each of the three days of the Conference will showcase a keynote speaker:

Wednesday 14 June – Christopher Heverin, Director of Inspire Strategic Solutions

Thursday 15 June – Daniel Flynn, Co-founder and Managing Director of ThankYou

Friday 16 June – Paul Bittar, former CEO of British Horseracing

The Conference will also feature presentations by Trundle ABBA Festival, Destination NSW, Office of Sport, plus case studies from festivals, local governments and private enterprise.

The 2017 conference program has now been released and you can view that here.

