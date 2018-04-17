PCB appoints Executive Director Stakeholder Relations

Nicolle Davey has been appointed Executive Director Stakeholder Relations of the Perth Convention Bureau (PCB).

The role oversees management of the PCB Membership, Aspire Professional Development Awards, and destination marketing activities targeting overseas and national conference decision makers. She will begin in the role on 1 July 2018

Nicolle has a long and substantial career in destination marketing and the hospitality industry. She is well known and respected throughout the Western Australian tourism industry, which constitutes the PCB Membership.

PCB’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Beeson, said: “PCB is fortunate to have had Nicolle as Director of Business Development – Associations, and succession planning now allows Nicolle’s business development and stakeholder skill set to be fully leveraged for the benefit of our industry membership. She has been valuable in her role at PCB to date and she will be invaluable in her new appointment”.

Nicolle began her career with Ansett Airlines then progressed to the MICE sector within international and national brand hotels, including Mirvac/Accor Hotels. Her most recent role prior to joining PCB in 2017 was with the Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Nicolle steps into the role on the departure of Tracey Cinavas-Prosser who served PCB and its membership for over 10 years.

Paul said: “Tracey’s appointment to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Experience Perth is a great opportunity for her and a gain for the Perth tourism region and its operators. PCB is delighted to have such a good, long-standing friend and professional at the helm of Experience Perth and we look forward to Experience Perth fulfilling its remit of positioning Perth as a preferred destination for the leisure tourism market”.

“All in all the transition of Nicolle and Tracey into their respective roles is a wonderful case of two experienced tourism professionals furthering their careers for the benefit of all”.

Funded by the Western Australian Government through Tourism WA and by the City of Perth, the Perth Convention Bureau drives the business events sector in Perth and Western Australia by securing high yielding conference events and marketing the City and State as a premium conference and corporate incentive destination.