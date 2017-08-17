PCEC offers a live view of all conference proceedings, thanks to AVPartners

Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre (PCEC) will now offer event organisers a live view of all conference proceedings simultaneously, thanks to audiovisual provider AVPartners.

AVPartners has installed room monitoring cameras in all function spaces, enabling event organisers to view all plenary, concurrent and exhibition proceedings live, all from the comfort of PCEC’s dedicated Client Lounge and Speaker’s Preparation Rooms.

PCEC caters for meetings and events of all shapes and sizes, from intimate meetings for five people through to complex conferences for thousands. For multifaceted events and conferences requiring extensive coordination and planning, the addition of the cameras will streamline and simplify the event management process.

Benefits for event organisers include the ability to review capacities in each session, identify if a room breaks early or is running over time, coordinate morning and afternoon tea timing, improve overall efficiencies and communication, and identify whether presenters may require technical assistance.

PCEC can now offer the live view room monitoring video feature to all clients booking events at the venue.

“With the help of our excellent in-house AV provider AVPartners, PCEC is always looking for ways to add value for our clients. The new live view video feature is a great example of how the team at PCEC are committed to anticipating the needs of our clients and to ensuring that every event is stress-free and successful,” said Nigel Keen, General Manager at PCEC.

Occupational Therapy Australia was the first client to access the new live view video feature at their recent national conference and was thrilled with the results.

“At our recent National Conference & Exhibition held at the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre, AVPartners provided us with the opportunity to trial the new ‘Live View’ room monitoring cameras they’d recently installed in the Client Executive Lounge,” said Rebecca Meyer, National Manager, Conference Events and Business Development, Occupational Therapy Australia.

“This feature allowed me and my team to monitor our conference rooms and delegates from our onsite workspace, and ensured we were across activity in several rooms at once. This improved our ability to anticipate issues before they occurred, and helped ensure an efficient and enjoyable event.”

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...