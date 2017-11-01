PCO Association flying high with Virgin

The Professional Conference Organisers Association is flying high after securing Virgin Australia as a business partner.

Virgin Australia joins conference and events businesses from around Australia, New Zealand, and the Asia Pacific on the PCO business-partnership program.

It is the first airline to align itself with the PCO Association business partner program since it was set up 10 years ago.

Virgin Australia’s Neil Robertson, Business Events and Groups Sales Manager said the airline respected the contribution that the PCO Association was making toward the success of the Australian conference and events sector.

“There are thousands of jobs riding on this industry and also the viability of the businesses that service it.

“Virgin Australia is a major carrier of those operating in the industry as they traverse this vast nation on business.

“We want to offer them impeccable service and to do this it’s to our advantage to become PCO Association business partners and have an inside route to their needs and preferences.

“Virgin is sure it can make a valuable contribution to the growth and future of the conventions and events industry.”

PCO Association president Barry Neame said Virgin Australia’s arrival’ was a great endorsement of the association and its achievements and its future role in the convention and events industry.

“I’m sure our members will benefit by having Virgin Australia aboard and, equally, we hope we can repay the faith the airline is displaying in the PCO Association by continuing to help our industry prosper.”