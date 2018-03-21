PCOA announces MC for 2018 conference

The Professional Conference Organisers Association has announced Yvonne Adele will be MC for their annual conference, to be held in the new extension to the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre between December 9 and 11.

PCOA president Barry Neame said engaging Yvonne was a milestone for the association – ‘it’s the first time we’ve had a female MC for a PCOA conference’.

“Yvonne previously has worked with us as a program speaker at the 2016 conference.

“The very positive feedback on her dynamic contribution to the conference made her a popular choice with our conference committee this year.”

Yvonne said she was confident her diverse experience as an MC combined with her deep passion for the conference industry would bring a new dimension to the 2018 conference.

“For 11 years, the PCOA conferences are recognised and respected in the events industry. I am thrilled to be involved and look forward to working with the speakers to deliver the conference theme, ‘Embracing Change: How Agile Are You’.

This year’s theme is a proactive call to all meeting planners to seek out fresh perspectives and try something new. The program will encompass the many facets needed by meeting planners in 2018 and beyond.