PCOA Conference expo sells out

The exhibition booths have sold out for 11th Annual PCOA Conference and Exhibition to be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, between 9 and 11 December 2018.

Barry Neame, the PCO Association president, said the sell-out is the sixth in a row for the event and is over six months ahead of the conference.

“The demand for the 60 booths illustrated the value suppliers placed on being able to build a rapport with those working in the conference and events industry.

“The suppliers are aware of the calibre of the delegates at the conference and the role they have in influencing decisions.

“There can be enormous benefits, both in time saved and product choices, in having a wide range of new products and offerings displayed in one place at one time.”

Mr Neame said the quality of the suppliers was relevant to the continuing growth of professionalism of the PCO Association.

“This year’s conference theme ‘Embracing Change’ is a proactive call to all meeting planners to seek out fresh perspectives and try something new. The program will encompass the many facets needed by meeting planners in 2018 and beyond.

“Planners constantly are required to keep up with ever-changing trends and technology within the industry, and to prove themselves to be flexible, adaptable and multi-skilled. That is why we will start the conference by asking ‘How Agile Are You?’

“This year there will be a particular focus on stress management for meeting planners. Major changes in the events industry can be stressful at any time. Mental health is one of the most common issues challenging all industries and the program will provide delegates with some tools and strategies to take back to their workplaces.

“There also will be interactive, peer-to-peer discussion sessions encouraging all delegates to participate and exchange ideas and experiences – a time to ‘make your voice heard, embrace the change and learn how to thrive”.

