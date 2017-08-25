PCOs first look at Novotel Melbourne South Wharf ahead of March 2018 opening

Ten lucky Professional Conference Organisers from Melbourne were personally invited by AccorHotels to the first Hard Hat tour of Novotel Melbourne South Wharf which is on track to open March 2018.

Braving Melbourne’s winter weather, the PCOs donned steal capped boots, hard hats and high-vis vests to be provided the first look at Novotel Melbourne South Wharf. The group was hoisted up 26-floors to be given a special look at the unobstructed views, before enjoying an exclusive sneak peek of a prototype room, the hotel’s 200 seat bar and restaurant, 24-hour fitness centre and lobby.

The development of Novotel Melbourne South Wharf complements the expansion of the Melbourne Exhibition and Conference Centre (MCEC), providing guests with more high-quality accommodation options on the Yarra River’s Southbank. Once complete MCEC will span 70,000 square meters of meeting space, the largest in the southern hemisphere. The development of the Novotel will contribute significantly to the continued evolution of Melbourne as one of Asia Pacific’s most important tourism, meeting and events cities.

The hotel’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Michael Fletcher, emphasised the importance of PCOs to the success of the new hotel.

“The team at AccorHotels are keenly anticipating the opening of Novotel Melbourne South Wharf in March 2018. Our partnerships with PCOs will help underpin the success of the hotel, which will be driven by their large event bookings into the MCEC. Our team was delighted to invite them to see the hotel in this construction phase so that they could learn more about the anticipated hotel and provide their feedback during this vital stage of the project.

“With Convention Centre precincts often dominated by five star hotels, Novotel Melbourne South Wharf will offer domestic and international guests a highly sought after midscale alternative with a globally recognised brand and service standard.”

Once complete, the hotel will boast 347 rooms over 26 levels, incorporating the global Novotel ‘N Room’ design and encompass Novotel brand identifiers including Live N’ Dream bedding, interactive TV’s, FairTrade bathroom amenities, and free barista coffee at breakfast.

Novotel Melbourne South Wharf will be the fourth hotel development between AccorHotels and owners, Action Hotels Group to open in Australia, following the new build ibis Styles Brisbane Elizabeth Street (2016), ibis Melbourne Glen Waverley (2007) and the acquisition of ibis Budget Melbourne Airport (2015). Globally the two groups are partners on ten operating hotels.

