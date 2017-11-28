Perth, Western Australia to host the 24th World Orchid Conference in 2023 (WOC24)

Perth is set to welcome the 24th World Orchid Conference in 2023 (WOC24). This is a triennial event held in different destinations around the world and in 2023 over 2,000 delegates and exhibitors will attend the week-long event.

Western Australia is renowned for its wildflowers and, in particular, its unique, native orchids. WOC24 will be a significant event focusing on the importance of Agribusiness through the Horticultural industry. With an economic impact estimated at 9.1 million dollars, WOC24 will deliver multiple dividends to the State of Western Australia.

World Orchid Conferences have been held every three years since 1954. The conferences provide an opportunity to bring the global orchid community together. The orchid show includes spectacular displays from countries around the world and will be enjoyed by both international and national attendees and host city residents. A component of WOC24 will be a scientific lecture program, together with a social program including tours to the South West which is recognized as a global biodiversity hot spot. Western Australia is an orchid lover’s paradise having the richest concentration for terrestrial orchid species – 99% of Western Australia’s native orchids are found nowhere else on earth.

The Perth Convention Bureau’s (PCB) Chief Executive Officer, Paul Beeson, commented: “PCB has worked with the Chairman of the WA Regional Orchid Organisation (WAROO) Bid Team, Bruce Larson, since 2009 to secure this international event – which is exceptional in both scale and content. The international bidding and lobbying process began with bids to host the 22nd World Orchid Conference 2017 and the 23rd World Orchid Conference 2020, which were both lost to other destinations. The World Orchid Conference was one of my first bids as a PCB Business Development Manager over ten years ago, so it’s a delight, as CEO, to bear witness to Bruce and Western Australia’s final success”.

PCB’s Chairman, Kevin Skipworth CVO, added: “this final win is a testament to the persistence, resilience and high international reputation of Bruce Larson and WAROO within the commercial, research and passionate hobbyists of the orchid world. Their high qualities are why PCB continued to invest in their repeated bidding. They are exceptional Western Australians.”

The Western Australia Regional Orchid Organisation (WAROO) is the peak orchid body representing all orchid clubs and societies in this State. Bruce Larson has Chaired all the WOC bid teams and has Chaired WAROO’s major events Organising Committees over the past 12 years.

The conference bidding team consisted of Bruce Larson, Dr Kingsley Dixon, Ken Jones and Tony Watkinson, all of who attended the recent WOC22 staged in Guayaquil, Ecuador where Perth was awarded the 2023 World Orchid Conference & Show (WOC24).

WAROO is aligned with and is a member of the Australian Orchid Council (AOC) and in turn the World Orchid Trust.