Pialligo Estate Director joins Canberra Convention Bureau Board

Canberra Convention Bureau is pleased to announce that John Russell, Director of Pialligo Estate and Canberra Rex Hotel & Serviced Apartments, has joined the Board, bringing 25 years of business and product development experience.

Canberra Convention Bureau CEO Michael Matthews said, “John’s skills and experience in creating dynamic food, event and accommodation experiences has taken Canberra to the next level. We admire the transformation of Pialligo Estate and the Canberra Rex Hotel and look forward to working with John to promote Canberra as the country’s premier business events destination.”

John Russell is well known for his involvement with the innovative transformation of Pialligo Estate and Canberra Rex Hotel & Serviced Apartments. Pialligo Estate has created a paddock to plate experience only ten minutes from the city, with a market garden, olive grove, vineyard, smokehouse, academy, event space and two restaurants. Recognised for its excellence in produce, Pialligo Estate was also featured in Tourism Australia’s recent Restaurants Australia initiative.

Canberra Rex Hotel & Serviced Apartments is the city’s iconic gateway hotel, which holds a special place in Canberra’s story. Through a sympathetic and forward thinking approach the hotel has been updated to 4.5 stars, fusing history with the contemporary for a distinctive Canberra offering.

John is also a passionate advocate for the Canberra region and actively promotes the region into local, national and international markets.

John Russell said, “Joining the board is an excellent opportunity for me to work with a well-respected team to drive Canberra’s growth and help Canberra be recognised for the unique and special destination that it is.”

