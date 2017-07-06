Pop-Up Globe to bring Shakespeare back to life?

Dazzling costumes, sword fights, dances and special effects will bring Shakespeare’s bloody epics and riotous comedies to life as Pop-up Globe makes its much anticipated Australian debut.

Acting Premier James Merlino joined Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren today to announce that the world’s first full-scale working replica of Shakespeare’s theatre will open in Melbourne this September.

More than 200,000 people have already experienced Shakespeare in the Pop-up Globe overseas, but this is the first time the spectacle will entertain crowds in Australia – and Melbourne audiences will be the first to see it.

Pop-up Globe brings with it four critically acclaimed productions – As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing, Othello and Henry V, as well as a specially commissioned new show Around the Globe in 60 Minutes!

The design of this famous theatre means audience members will never be more than 15 metres from the action on stage and may even find themselves in the play.

Based on a 400-year-old design, the theatre will be built next to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl and stand at over 30 metres wide and three storeys high. The massive structure, weighing in excess of 100 tonnes, can hold 900 keen theatre goers.

The Pop-up Globe in Melbourne is expected to create around 100 local construction jobs, with a further 100-120 people working on the project across the duration of the season.

Pop-up Globe is an amazing drawcard for Victoria and shows that the Labor Government, alongside Visit Victoria, continues to lead the charge in bringing the best of the arts and entertainment to Victoria.

The season will run from 21 September to 12 November. More information

