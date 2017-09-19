Premier Berejiklian – New Patron of BESydney Ambassador Program

CEO of Business Events Sydney (BESydney) Lyn Lewis-Smith today announced Premier Gladys Berejiklian as Patron of their Ambassador Program.

“I am proud to become Patron of Business Events Sydney’s Ambassador Program, which plays a vital role in increasing Sydney’s profile on the world stage while positioning our State for a better future. Together we’re securing international events which provide lasting community benefits across health, education, infrastructure and technology,” Ms Berejiklian said.

As Patron, the New South Wales (NSW) Premier will support the efforts of Ambassadors who are boosting our knowledge economy by volunteering their time in support of the state.

“The Program leverages the insights and network of prominent leaders to secure prestigious international events to NSW and Australia. They include award winning luminaries from Google, ANZ Bank through to Animal Logic and Sydney University,” Ms Lewis-Smith said.

Today’s Patron announcement builds on the Premier’s existing support for BESydney. Their current bid for the World Roads Congress to come to Sydney in 2023 has been strengthened by the Premier discussing the state’s credentials in infrastructure and innovation with key decision makers during her August mission to Japan and Korea. Earlier this year the Premier announced Sydney will host the Launch Festival start-up event and the ‘Davos’ of women’s events was also secured following strong government advocacy.

“My Government works with Business Events Sydney to secure hosting rights for events in the national interest and for the benefit of NSW. For example, last month we successfully worked together to secure MedInfo for 2021. This event enables better use of data to improve the patient experience, so our hospitals can deliver even better patient care,” Ms Berejiklian said.

