Royal ICC chef to cook for a cause

Putting his Royal International Convention Centre (Royal ICC) duties aside for charity, Executive Chef Sean Cummings will cook up a storm for Variety of Chefs tomorrow night.

Joining him in the Royal ICC’s world-class kitchen for the event will be four of Queensland’s best chefs – Nick Holloway from Nu Nu, Richard Ousby from Stokehouse, Ben Williamson from Gerard’s Bistro and Cameron Matthews from Long Apron Restaurant.

Each chef will plate up a signature dish for almost 400 guests, with Sean in charge of the canapés.

“The menu features Queensland produce and Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show (RQFWS) award-winning products, with my canapés showcasing Hervey Bay scallops and grass fed beef from the Darling Downs,” Mr Cummings said.

“Nick, Richard, Ben and Cameron are very talented chefs and I’m really looking forward to having them in the kitchen with me – it’s going to be a great night.”

Brisbane Showgrounds General Manager of Venue Sales and Marketing Jago Coyle said this was the first time the event had been held at the Royal ICC.

“We’re really pleased to be hosting Variety of Chefs tomorrow – it raises funds for children’s charity Variety which is such a great cause,” he said.

“We also have the Wings for Life Gala Ball taking place at the Royal ICC tonight, with almost 700 people attending. It raises vital funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service – another very worthy charity.”

