ShowGizmo welcomes new CEO, David Chaulk

A specialist in leading hyper-growth in early stage companies, Canadian-born David Chaulk has worked throughout Australasia, North America, and the UK in industry sectors from SaaS Software to FMCG to Utility in leadership positions including CEO, COO, Group GM and Director of Sales and Marketing.

David’s career highlights include launching an international music publishing business, leading sales growth of more than 300% (in 4 years) for Australasia’s largest direct response television company while building an international profile for the business and turning around one of NZ’s largest office products companies from loss to profit, then successfully leading a merger with the company’s main competitor.

“Since completing my last project, I’ve been looking for a New Zealand-based opportunity with world class potential. The events industry is one of the fastest growing verticals out there and ShowGizmo is an amazing product. I genuinely believe we can grow this business internationally and become one of the great New Zealand success stories.” said David.

ShowGizmo was founded more than seven years ago and David replaces founding CEO Marie-Claire Andrews who remains on the company’s board. The ShowGizmo event app has been the market leader in Australasia since launching mid-2010.

“We were pioneers in the event app space back in the days when the few people who actually had a smartphone — often a Blackberry — had no idea what an app was. It’s very different in today’s highly competitive environment and it’s great to have someone of David’s calibre in play to take us to the next level,” says Chair and Co-founder Frances Manwaring.

David is no stranger to events, having been one of New Zealand’s leading trombonists for many years, performing with iconic musical ensembles including the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...