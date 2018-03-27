Sibos to shape the future of financial industry in Sydney

The spotlight will be on Sydney when the world’s largest financial services event Sibos comes to the city for the third time this October.

Sibos, secured for Australia by Business Events Sydney (BESydney), is the annual meeting that sees the international financial community come together to debate global trends and challenges, and collaborate on solutions that will shape the industry.

At this year’s event, themed ‘Enabling the digital economy’, up to 7,000 senior leaders will explore how data, artificial intelligence, robotics and other emerging technologies are driving innovation, reshaping businesses and helping to tackle financial crime. The event will also look at the ongoing threat of cybersecurity and the evolving global regulatory landscape.

“This is a huge event and one we have only secured because the New South Wales Government built a world-class convention and exhibition centre,” said NSW Premier The Hon. Gladys Berejiklian. “I would like to congratulate BESydney for boosting Sydney’s profile on the world stage by securing strategic international events like Sibos.”

At a pivotal time for Australia’s financial services sector, Sibos 2018 – hosted at the new International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) – will be held on 22-25 October. The country’s payments and securities market infrastructures are being revamped to meet the needs of a 24/7 digital economy whilst the Australian FinTech sector is booming, supporting Australia’s drive to become one of the world’s top markets for innovation and investment.

With organisers SWIFT always looking to maximise the broader community impacts that Sibos can have, they have launched the 2018 SWIFT Institute Challenge, which aims to fire the imaginations of the next generation of leaders, to coincide with this year’s event. This calls on Australian students to devise innovative new ways of protecting personal information in an open banking environment. The final eight will be invited to present their proposal at Sibos, where the creators of the winning concept will receive A$30,000. The challenge is open to students from any recognised university or further educational establishment in Australia.

Lyn Lewis-Smith, CEO of BESydney, said the focus on shaping the future and creating powerful legacies is what makes Sibos one of the most exciting business events on the international calendar.

“Sibos is where today’s leaders come together to shape tomorrow’s best practice. Hosting it here in Sydney puts Australia at the heart of that conversation, and gives us the perfect opportunity to profile the strength of our finance and banking sector, as well as our thriving start-up community,” added Ms Lewis-Smith.

Sibos is just one part of a blockbuster line-up of major international events secured by BESydney for 2018. Other highlights include the Global Summit of Women in April and the World Congress on Cancers of the Skin in August.

“We have a truly fantastic year of events ahead,” said Ms Lewis-Smith. “Sydney and NSW is Australia’s premier destination for international business events, and in 2018 we will welcome thousands more global leaders to our State to collaborate, innovate and shape the future.”