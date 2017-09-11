Skills survey shows opportunities for employment in the events industry

The full report of a survey conducted by Meetings & Events Australia has revealed there are significant opportunities for employment growth in the events industry.

Commenting on the report The Australian Workplace Skills Survey for the Events Industry Sector MEA chief executive, Robyn Johnson, said it’s clear many event companies are finding it difficult to fill vacancies and retain staff.

“This shows the need for the industry to provide more training and improve career paths for events staff”.

Nearly half the companies surveyed identified a skills shortage as impacting on their ability to recruit. The biggest skills shortages are in operational areas where specific training and relevant qualifications are generally required.

“To me, this reinforces what we’re hearing in the marketplace, and that there is a need for improvements in the provision of training”, Ms Johnson added.

Sixty-four percent reported that they are looking for more staff, and mid-sized organisations (21-50 staff) are more aware of the shortage of skilled staff.

Based on the evidence gained from this survey MEA will be initiating a campaign to influence government and the vocational training sector in order to generate interest in developing new training avenues. MEA will also extend its own professional development programs by offering education to address the shortages.

“This will be one of our main priorities for the rest of the year and in 2018, said Ms Johnson who sees providing better training opportunities as a win-win for the industry and for government.

The industry sector also needs to support their staff by investing in their training to build expertise and knowledge. Ms Johnson says, “This is not a high paying sector and younger people are looking to work with those companies that will support them to grow their experience”.

“On the one hand, our industry needs more qualified staff. While on the other hand, lowering the unemployment level, especially among young people and new entrants, is a big issue for state and federal governments”

