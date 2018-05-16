South Australia takes centre stage at ATE 2018

The annual Australian Tourism Exchange descended on Adelaide in April with over 2200 buyers and sellers engaged in selling Australia and its various regions as destinations of choice. As co-host of the event, the South Australian Tourism Commission had the opportunity to host 800 delegates for an exclusive dinner showcasing what South Australia has to offer. In Front Events Australia were the event managers engaged to manage this exclusive showcase who in turn engaged premier suppliers from around South Australia to ensure the delegates left with the best impression of Adelaide and South Australia.

Staged as a progressive dinner, the delegates were invited to join a “Fringe Parade” that departed the Adelaide Convention Centre and progressed up the cultural boulevard of North Terrace. Novatech supplied audio systems and lighting for the parade floats as well as lighting up key landmarks along the route with branding and colour. On arrival at the South Australian Museum, delegates were treated to a night-time “Welcome to Country” that featured dancing, music and a smoking ceremony accentuated by native animal flame shapes.

The delegates then crossed the street to a pre-prepared street market complete with food stations, festoon lighting and Rockabilly band to accompany their hot food options. As a busy city thoroughfare, all suppliers worked superbly together under the direction of In Front Events staff to ensure all was setup safely and on time with as little disruption to usual passing foot traffic as possible.

After the hot meal was complete, guests were ushered across Rundle Mall to the old Regent Theatre, a disused cinema that has been converted into a retail space. Inside the Regent, guests were treated to further food and drink options but more importantly, special entertainment by SA’s own Guy Sebastian and Motez. This is where the magic happened!

Novatech supplied a stunning 100m by 9m projection surface across 3 sides of the venue to create an encompassing canvas to the imagery of South Australia to be presented to the delegates in a moving and powerful way. Using Novatech’s projection mapping system by London’s disguise, the custom content created by Novatech’s own content team led by Creative Director, Sam Wark, left the guests in awe. Starting with a subtle room look, the show began with a starry southern sky and a crackling campfire with embers being emitted around the room in the shape of “welcome” in 17 languages.

Guests were then introduced to Guy Sebastian who performed 2 original songs to set the scene. For his third and final song, a custom full room projection enveloped all of the walls with stunning images of South Australia and various tourism regions. Set to the Icehouse track ‘Great Southern Land’, Guy’s powerful voice matched the scenery of SA leaving all in attendance spellbound and creating a lasting memory of what Adelaide and SA has to offer. Guests were then treated to formalities and a set by Motez to finish off.

Ashley Gabriel, Director of Sales & Marketing for Novatech commented “We relished this opportunity to work with the SATC and In Front Events in creating a lasting impression on our national and international guests. Using our cutting edge projection technology along with a talented content creation team, provided the best possible way of using technology to engage with audience emotions and invoke long lasting memories of our great state.”

Scott Ireland, In Front Events Australia, commented “The Novatech team delivered exceptional content and service with short lead times, ever changing parameters and, what was an ambitious event project execution became a reality with a minimum of fuss. The attention to detail within the digital projection mapping for this historic and, rarely used venue was an absolute standout.”

Novatech love using event technology in creative ways and the ATE dinner for South Australia certainly demonstrates the emotive power this can have.

Production Credits

Client – South Australian Tourism Commission

Event Management – InFront Events Scott Ireland – Managing Director

Event Production & Content Creation – Novatech Creative Event Technology Creative Director (Content) – Sam Wark Account Manager – Ashley Gabriel Technical Director/Project Manager – Leko Novakovic

Fringe Parade – Adelaide Fringe Festival

Welcome to Country – Yellaka

Entertainment – Guy Sebastian, Motez, Runebilly Ramble & Ryley

Caterers – Jessie Spiby & Walk The Talk