Southern hospitality on show for CINZ Conference

Dunedin’s southern hospitality will be on show for delegates to Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) 41st Annual Conference from 24 to 26 October.

CINZ Chief Executive Sue Sullivan says Dunedin is known as a smart city, with smart thinking. “It’s an exciting host city for us to be examining the future trends of business events and our theme Ahead of the Curve, while exploring the history of this amazing region.”

Before meeting at Dunedin Centre and Town Hall, CINZ professional conference organiser (PCO) members have the chance to experience two neighbouring regions. A pre-famil of the deep south takes in Southland, the city of Invercargill and a trip to Stewart Island, while Tourism Waitaki is offering guests an insight into its regional gems including the historic town of Oamaru.

Dunedin operators and Dunedin Convention Bureau have put together a raft of free activities for delegates before, during and after conference, and the Otago Rail Trail has a discounted rate for delegates wanting to experience New Zealand’s great ride.

Toitu Otago Settlers Museum is the stunning heritage venue for the CINZ Welcome function on Tuesday 24 October. Hosted by Dunedin Convention Bureau and the Toitu Museum, delegates will be networking with industry colleagues, as well as exploring the innovative exhibition area with special after-hours access.

The finale dinner at Larnach Castle on Thursday 26 October promises to be a feast of southern cuisine, in the elegant and sumptuous Gothic-revival surroundings of New Zealand’s only castle. Guests will be able to tour the castle during pre-dinner drinks, followed by a three-course dinner matched with Central Otago wines, and a night of music, entertainment and dancing.

Keynote speakers include Deborah Sexton, CEO and President of the Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA) who will be focusing on international trends, and Holly Ransom, global strategist, looking at intergenerational planning.

Registrations can be made online at the CINZ 41st Annual Conference website.

