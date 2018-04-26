Splendour in the Grass sells out

Splendour in the Grass Arts & Music Festival has sold out in less than an hour. Following an overwhelming response to its huge lineup announcement, this year’s festival is set to deliver yet again with over 100 acts sprawling across four stages at the North Byron Parklands in July.

All single-day, 3-day and camping passes were snapped up through moshtix in less than an hour of going on sale to the public.

Event Producers, Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said: “We’re beyond thrilled to announce another sell out after months of planning and hard work by our wonderful team. We’re so grateful to see the continued passion and loyalty for Splendour in the Grass. We’re looking forward to presenting the best Splendour ever in 2018.”

“And we’d like to thank long time ticketing partner moshtix for their efforts today and leading up to the event. The continuity they offer our fans makes things easier for everyone involved. It’s also incredibly important to us in the current landscape of ticket scalping and the evolution of the unauthorised secondary ticket market, that we can once again offer those who missed out on tickets today with a second chance through moshtix’s authorised Resale facility. For many years now, the platform has allowed us to minimise the potential for scalping and ensure that our true fans are treated fairly and given the best opportunity to secure tickets. Our message to everyone who missed out today is to only buy tickets through the moshtix resale platform – don’t buy tickets through unauthorized platforms like Viagogo or your tickets will not be accepted at the gate.”

Chief Executive Officer of moshtix, Harley Evans said: “The Splendour on-sale is a highlight of the year for us – it’s always amazing to be part of the energy of this iconic event and to work with operators of the caliber of Jess, Paul, and their awesome team. They really do put the fans interests at the forefront of everything they do and that’s reflected in the continued success of the event and brand – there’s no luck involved here.”

Evans continued, “We also feel it’s incredibly important in this day and age that we provide an authorised mechanism for the resale of tickets. We’ve offered this solution to Splendour fans for many many years now and it makes us proud to have been able to lead the market in delivering a service that does the right thing by the fans.”

The Official moshtix Resale Facility will open from 9am AEST Monday 14 May.