Sprintr by AV1 wins MEA NSW Industry Award

Sprintr by AV1 has taken out a Meetings & Events Australia NSW Award 2017 in the Event Technology category.

It’s the second time Sprintr has been recognised in Event Technology after the business was also voted in the Spice Hot 100 Services & Suppliers 2017.

Earlier this month, Sprintr launched a brand new website and revealed it’s new look event app with upgraded features. The app can be downloaded through both Apple’s App store and Google Play.

Since the brand launched in mid-2016 with its uniquely designed onsite registration kiosks that print name badges in seconds, the demand for Sprintr services has increased tenfold.

AV1’s Managing Director Keith Wootton accepted the award saying; “I’m so proud that Sprintr has been recognised by the industry. Like all of our products and services, Sprintr was designed to make the lives of event managers easier.”

“After seeing our clients struggle time and time again with outdated and time-consuming registration methods, we sought a way to innovate the process with technology.”

Less than two years down the track, Sprintr has a range of kiosk models to suit all event types, a customisable event app with a suite of interactive features and benefits, and an expanding team ready to service corporate events throughout Australia and overseas.

