Staging Connections announces exclusive Cumulus event app

Staging Connections have today announced their latest event app – Cumulus – a game changer in the events management marketplace. The exclusive mobile app allows clients to create a tailored solution with a range of features to streamline their management process and maximise return on investment for their event.

This innovative new app will provide event attendees with convenient access to important event information from a smart phone or tablet.

Event organisers can manage their own event-specific content via a user-friendly interface so that they can make changes instantly and delegates have access to the latest information.

Event information accessible on Cumulus includes venue details, floor plans, maps, event program, speaker biographies, transportation, sponsor information and exhibitor listings. The app is complimentary to all Staging Connections event services partners.

The 2018 Australasian Hotel Industry Conference and Exhibition (AHICE), in May 2018 was one of the debut events to utilise Cumulus. The app was central to the event providing attendees with the program, exhibitor listing, and enabling interactivity and feedback throughout every session at the event.

Lara Chrystal, Marketing Manager, Interpoint Events – a division of Intermedia, shared,

“We loved the new app because it provided a level of interactivity between the floor and the speakers never achieved before. It took audience engagement at our event to a new level.”

The modern design and practical user experience of Cumulus enables live polling during the event, links to social media channels and access to an event Bulletin Board to hear or download the latest happenings at the event.

Delegates can download Cumulus for free through the event organiser and create their own personalised profile to connect and network with colleagues also attending.

Delegates have direct access to the event program to bookmark sessions they wish to attend to ensure they don’t miss out. Sessions can be rated after the event and feedback downloaded instantly.

Tony Chamberlain, Managing Director of Staging Connections, shared,

“Cumulus empowers our clients to manage their own content and make changes instantly, so attendees always have the latest information.

The app is completely customisable for the event’s styling and branding to be added to the design. This is a game-changer – we don’t charge our clients for Cumulus when they partner with us for event services, so every client has the opportunity to offer an exclusive app to their attendees.”