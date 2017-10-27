Staging Connections delivers cutting-edge AV support at 24th annual AVCAL conference

Staging Connections was chosen as the preferred AV service provider for the 24th annual AVCAL alpha conference®, the private equity and venture capital industry’s biggest networking event of the year.

The MCG was the iconic location chosen for this year’s conference, where delegates from more than 180 AVCAL member organisations gathered to network and hear world-class thought leaders share perspectives and ideas that will shape the industry.

The Australian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association Limited (AVCAL) developed this year’s theme ADAPT. CREATE. INSPIRE. to reflect the industry’s evolving ways of working; the value created in building better businesses; and the partnerships and stories which will strengthen and inspire the future.

The exceptional program for 2017 featured speeches by a host of aspirational local and international speakers from varied backgrounds across professional sports, finance, education, banking, healthcare and technology, covering a range of topics carefully selected to shine a spotlight on current issues and future challenges.

Highlights included Bill Evans of Westpac, futurist and inventor Mark Pesce, keynotes from Stephen Cassidy of the Fire Department of New York Pension and Investment Boards, and Commissioner and Chairman of the Investment Committee at New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF), David Ourlicht, as well as former Australian Wallabies star John Eales and WAFL Collingwood player Moana Hope.

Over 400 delegates enjoyed the two-day conference enjoying various plenaries, break-out sessions, a tour of the MCG, leader’s forum, cocktail function and more, culminating in the esteemed 24th Annual AVCAL Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner.

Staging Connections delivered an impressive 5m x 3m LED screen for the MCG’s Olympic Room for the awards dinner and suggested the Member’s Dining Room to be set with a multi-projection system to allow for presentations as well IMAG (image magnification). The AVCAL event backdrop was the centre piece (6m wide x 3m high) featured directly behind the stage.

AVCAL’s Nilanga Kotigala was thrilled with another wonderful event, “The alpha conference 2017 was a real success and we would like to pass on our sincere thanks to our AV Partners, Staging Connections for the fantastic support provided”.