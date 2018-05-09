Staging Connections winners at MEA National Awards

Staging Connections have taken out the national title for Special Event of the Year at the Meetings and Events Association (MEA) Industry Award Gala Dinner in Adelaide last night.

The who’s who of the meetings and events sector celebrated a year of great achievements together at the Adelaide Convention Centre; the Awards are the culmination of the MEA National Conference from 6-8 May, 2018.

Staging Connections won the prestigious award for their superb execution of the Asian Paints Privilege Club Convention 2017 – accepted by an ecstatic events team.

The impressive incentive event was acknowledged by industry peers as a true testament to the team’s creative production capabilities in a highly competitive field. Asian Paints welcomed over 1,000 delegates participating in 12 events across multiple locations. The event included amazing stages, hosting lively entertainment and stunning multimedia projections. The President’s speech was brought to life via motion sensing technology and gesture control.

This accolade recognises Staging Connections’ ongoing dedication to producing outstanding business events, as well as their significant contribution to the Australian event industry.

Commenting on the win for Special Event of the Year, Staging Connections Managing Director Tony Chamberlain, gave high praise to the dedicated and passionate team.

“I want to congratulate the entire events team involved in the creation of this event from concept to execution. Our client allowed us to push the boundaries and implement technologies their audience hadn’t seen before.

This award will inspire us to continue to elevate our service offerings and strive to exceed expectations,” said Chamberlain.

The highly-coveted MEA Awards are judged by a panel of independent industry leaders to celebrate excellence and best business practice in the meeting and events industry. The aim of the MEA Industry Awards is to encourage event professionals to excel in achieving their business and personal goals.