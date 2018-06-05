Star-studded Sydney launch for Moutai China

The “world’s most mysterious spirit”, Moutai China, launched in Australia with a star-studded gala dinner at Sydney Town Hall on 30 May. Over 500 distinguished guests gathered to celebrate 46 years since the culturally significant spirit, traditionally used as a toast for special occasions in China, was imported to Australia.

Staging Connections created a lavish, end-to-end experience that celebrated Sydney with a Chinese flair, bringing to life the theme “Let the world fall in love with Moutai, let Moutai go to the world” by immersing guests in a Moutai China cultural experience intertwining the brand’s 2,000-year history throughout the event.

The highlight of the evening was an electrifying unveiling of a special Australian label of the spirit to mark the occasion. Ten VIP guests were invited to the stage to activate the unique lighting display counting down to the reveal of the new Sydney limited edition bottle.

A custom made, suspended 20m x 5m holographic screen complimented the content across the two borderless screens, showcasing the brand’s history and highlighting the cultural significance of the occasion.

Moutai has separate labels for every province in China, and for the first time, an Australiana-themed label has been added to the archives. Vintage labels were exhibited in the “museum” cocktail space at the event, welcoming guests to preview the brand’s story and deep history in Chinese culture with a pre-dinner drink.

A separate, interactive space under the eastern gallery of Sydney Town Hall was designed with touch screens and pillar-wrapped graphics for guests to further immerse themselves in China’s national spirit brand.

The gala dinner was complemented by signature entertainment by the Moutai China Group, as well as a traditional Aboriginal dance. This was topped off by a powerful operatic performance by soprano Emily Anne Garth, who sang in both Australian and Chinese, a true merger of the two cultures.

Staging Connections were responsible for all aspects of the evening, from technical delivery design, creative and digital delivery right through to the luxurious red and gold themed décor throughout the venue. Tables were adorned in traditional gold linen with stunning centrepieces and complementary red floral displays.

John Schryver, Staging Connections Director, Special Events, said the Sydney team came together to produce a spectacular event that transfixed delegates.

“The event was an incredible success. Showcasing a new product is so effective when given the opportunity to present an entire sensory experience using technology to educate and excite guests.”

Mocha Du, representing Moutai China, said the event was a great success.

“We could not be happier with the result. Our VIPs and delegation were enthralled by every aspect of the event and really engaged with our message.”