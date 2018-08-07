Strong interest as Australian Event Awards Search for a Home deadline looms

With four weeks to go until bidding closes, there has been strong interest from around Australia in the Australian Event Awards Search for a Home.

The winner of the Search for a Home will become known as the home of Australian events by hosting the national awards program and the accompanying Symposium for the Australian events industry from 2019-2021.

Becoming synonymous with the annual gathering and celebration of Australian event professionals, the next Event Awards and Symposium Destination Partner will enjoy broad and sustained exposure to Australia’s entire events industry from those producing business events to those producing major and community public events as well as industry suppliers.

The Sunshine Coast, which won the last Search for a Home to host the Awards and Symposium from 2016-2018, has estimated the economic impact of the event at $1.2 million for the Queensland coastal region.

Managing Director of the Australian Event Awards Ian Steigrad said the location of the Awards would play a significant part in the Awards’ next three-year adventure.

“Having relocated the Awards from Sydney to the Sunshine Coast, I can say the destination certainly has a sizeable effect on the experience we offer to attendees and delegates. We’re looking forward to showcasing the next Australian destination, wherever that may be.”

Bidding closes on 4 September.

For more information and bidding documents click here.

Share this: Tweet







