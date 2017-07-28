Strong security focus at the Australian Event Symposium in September

Workshops on event security and crowd safety and an overview of cyber security for events will bring those working public, corporate and special events up to speed on keeping their events as safe as possible.

Travis Semmens, Managing Director of ACES Group and a respected security specialist and expert licensed security consultant with more than 18 years’ experience in security operations, will deliver an in-depth interactive session on event security covering everything from identifying the security needs of an event to developing the Event Security Management Plan with a licenced consultant and implementing it on the ground at the event.

Aldo Raineri, Discipline Leader in occupational health and safety at CQ University with undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications in law, management, criminology, training and development, safety and security management, will delve into the topic of crowd safety, exploring identification of crowd safety risks, how to analyse crowd behaviour and how to put crowd safety strategies into practice at an event.

At over two hours each, the workshops will provide attendees with detailed knowledge and step-by-step skills to implement at their events.

Meanwhile, Josh Lemon, Senior Manager in Salesforce’s international Computer Security Incident Response Team, will deliver an In Focus session providing an overview of cyber security in events, looking at why cyber security matters to events, how cyber criminals are targeting major events and what event organisers can do to protect their event, their attendees and themselves from being the next victim.

The security-focussed sessions sit within a larger program for the Event Symposium, a two-day gathering for the entire Australian events industry to build skills and connections. Other topics to be covered at the conference on the Sunshine Coast on 13-15 September include multiculturalism in events, the events-tourism relationship, using events to enhance brand exposure, creating a great delegate journey, live streaming, 3D projection mapping, maximising the opportunities of an eventscape, creating events with longevity and transforming spaces for events.

The Symposium will also present an eclectic mix of keynote presentations with Hollywood screenwriter Bobby Galinsky talking about creating blockbuster events and embracing failure, Opera Australia’s Artistic Director Lyndon Terracini AM talking on the game changing nature of events, a panel of Event Awards Lifetime Achievement Award winners including David Atkins OAM and Lena Malouf talking about how to succeed in events and Penny Lion from Tourism Australia closing the Symposium with a presentation on Vision Australia, exploring what’s next for Australian tourism and events.

See the full program and register at www.eventsymposium.com.au. There is an Early Bird rate for Full Symposium registrations, which include a ticket to the Australian Event Awards and five other social events, available until 15 August.

