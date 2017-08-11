Sunshine Coast’s business events sector to be boosted by $6 million redevelopment of the Caloundra Events Centre

Sunshine Coast’s premier performing arts and conference centre, The Events Centre at Caloundra, will undergo a $6 million redevelopment as part of a dollar-for-dollar funding partnership between Sunshine Coast Council and the Federal Government.

Mayor Mark Jamieson welcomed the Federal Government’s announcement that the council’s application for $3 million under the Building Better Regions Fund had been successful.

“With council’s $3 million contribution, this $6 million The Events Centre redevelopment will include upgrades and enhancements to the existing building to ensure the venue continues to offer a premium level of service,” Mayor Jamieson said.

“It has certainly added to our celebrations this month to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Naming of the Sunshine Coast.

“I thank the Federal Government for this commitment and commend the Federal Member for Fisher, Andrew Wallace, for his support of this important project for our community.

“The Events Centre is one of the Sunshine Coast’s largest venues and it welcomes national and international performing artists.

“The proposed redevelopment will enable The Events Centre to continue to attract top end entertainment and performances, whilst offering our residents access to an array of cultural opportunities and business events that are an incredibly important part of the economic and social fabric of our region.

“Our tourism offer on the Sunshine Coast must also continue to be diverse and attractive to a wide variety of interests.

“The opportunity to attend a major business expo or conference is increasingly a part of what our visitors are looking to experience and this will be supported by the redevelopment of The Events Centre. In fact, the five national conferences held at The Events Centre last financial year injected almost $2 million to our regional economy.”

The Events Centre chairperson and Deputy Mayor Tim Dwyer said that over the past few years, the venue had been building on its reputation as the region’s premier performing arts venue and the number of top level touring artists choosing to perform there was on the increase.

“A premium showcase venue will attract new visitors to the region, visitors who would most likely extend their length of stay and generate a substantial economic boost,” Cr Dwyer said.

“A redeveloped Events Centre will also enhance Caloundra’s cultural precinct, integrated as it is with the nearby Caloundra Art Gallery.”

Fast Facts:

The Events Centre, Caloundra $6 million redevelopment project will include:

Main entrance (Porte Cochere and covered link)

Foyer refurbishment upgrade

Box office, bar counters and function room upgrades

Acoustic upgrades to theatre walls and ceiling

Dividing walls between main theatre and Glasshouse Room

Beausang Room refurbishment

Veranda café upgrade

Main theatre and foyer heating ventilation and air conditioning

Central and playhouse heating ventilation and air conditioning plant

Playhouse reef plantation air handling units

New people with disability (PWD) toilets

PWD lift from carpark to foyer level

