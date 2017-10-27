‘Sunshine Soiree’ showcases business events sector

Business Events Sunshine Coast (BESC), were joined by 22 Sunshine Coast business event operators to showcase their conference and incentive products and services to a record 55 Brisbane conference and event organisers yesterday.

An annual event and now in its seventh year, ‘Sunshine Soiree’ was held at Otto Ristorante and provided a forum for local operators to meet with event planners who work for Brisbane-based corporations including, Rio Tinto, Deloitte, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Event Associates, Q Super, GHD, Holcim Australia; all of which hold numerous annual events.

Simon Latchford, CEO of Visit Sunshine Coast said, “The Sunshine Coast offers a diversity of meeting and incentive options that you can’t find in Brisbane, with the added benefit of being located just one hour up the road. It means that we can offer a very accessible destination that is perfect for delegates to wind down, refresh, and get motivated before returning to their busy city lifestyles.

“The Sunshine Coast has a rich range of venues, including major conference centres and accommodation including new offerings by Rivershore Resort, interactive experiences by Experientia Sunshine Coast and specialised services such as Corporate Challenge Events – specifically suited to conference and event organisers who want something special.

“On top of this, we believe the Sunshine Coast is qualified to own the title of Queensland’s ‘natural amphitheatre’ and initiatives such as ‘Sunshine Soiree’ work to educate decision makers to be inspired by the region’s extensive and diverse product mix and ultimately book business events and incentives,” added Mr Latchford.

Manager of BESC, Ms Tiffany Bower said, “We are finding more than ever that conference groups are excited by the region’s unique event and incentive capabilities, which can be incorporated pre, post or part of a conference program.

“Staging ‘Sunshine Soiree’ provides a great opportunity to showcase the Sunshine Coast and connect with influential Brisbane professional conference organisers, in-house conference organisers, senior EAs and PAs in the very important drive conference and incentive market.”

Sunshine Coast business events members to attend included, Australia Zoo, Avcom Staging, Be Challenged, ConXion, Corporate Challenge Events, Best Western Lake Kawana, Corporate and Group Xperiences, Experientia Sunshine Coast, Kangaroo Bus Lines, Kingfisher Bay Resort, Landmark Resort Mooloolaba, Mantra Hotels, Maroochy Surf Club, Oaks Oasis Resort, Rivershore Resort, Rumba Beach Resort, Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort, Spicers Retreats, and The Events Centre Caloundra, The Sebel Maroochydore, Noosa and Pelican Waters.

Overnight accommodation and a range of experience packages were given away along with gift packs. In addition, each delegate was given a new ‘Signature Experiences Guide’. The guide is designed as a motivational tool featuring itineraries and destination-specific hero experiences to attract high value business to the region. For more information and to view the guide

Kristy Ogden in middle (The Events Centre Caloundra) with Sandra Swatton and Stacey Alderton of (Event Associates) Sarah Bugenhagen (Spicers Retreats), Erin Peters (Uniting Care Queensland) and Rebekah Fusca (Mask Events) Kelly Savage (Event Associates), Kelly Cattanach (ConXion), Simon Latchford (Visit Sunshine Coast) and Tiffany Bower (BESC)