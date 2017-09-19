Sydney, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie awarded World Festival and Events Cities

New South Wales has once again been recognised as the home of major events with Sydney, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie all bestowed the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) 2017 World Festival and Event City Award.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said the Awards are an important global acknowledgement of the strength of NSW’s major events strategy and acclaimed reputation for delivering world-class event experiences.

“This is the eighth time Sydney has won this accolade as a World Festival and Event City and is the only global destination to have received this Award annually since its inception,” Mr Marshall said.

“This Award is testament that Sydney has managed to maintain an interesting and diverse calendar of events year after year that continues to attract record visitation.

“The NSW Government has secured or retained over 500 events since its inception in 2011 and developed Vivid Sydney into the largest event in Australia and the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas.

“Vivid Sydney is the jewel in the crown, with more than 2.33 million people attending the 23-night festival in 2017, completely reinvigorating the Harbour City’s traditionally quiet winter trading period,” he said.

In addition to Sydney, Coffs Harbour also received the Award for the third year in a row and Port Macquarie received its first IFEA Award.

“It is clear Sydney’s not the only place in our great State to successfully host major events and festivals.

“The Awards acknowledge the great mix of sporting and community events each city hosts, whether it be the Offshore Superboats Championships in Coffs Harbour or the Port Macquarie Ironman Australia,” Mr Marshall said.

Sydney, Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie were selected by an international panel of judges in recognition of their community leadership and ongoing, concerted efforts to provide a positive local environment that is conducive to and encourages the success and growth of festivals and events.

