Sydney coup securing SAP FKOM 2018 and 2019

Sydney has continued to cement its reputation as Australia’s information and communications technology hub with Business Events Sydney (BESydney) securing the hosting rights for the Asia-Pacific region’s SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting (SAP FKOM) in 2018 and 2019, the first time this event will be held in Australia.

SAP is the world leader in enterprise applications in terms of software and software-related service revenue; and the world’s third largest independent software manufacturer based on market capitalisation.

Attracting 2,800 delegates, SAP FKOM Sydney is SAP’s annual premier Asia-Pacific field sales event and the launch pad for communicating SAP’s business strategy for the year, igniting ideas, innovation and collaboration.

Sydney’s global reputation for supporting innovation, the whole-of-city approach to hosting business events, and state-of-the-art technology of the new International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) were key factors in SAP’s decision to bring the event to Sydney.

BESydney CEO, Lyn Lewis-Smith, said that the event reinforces Sydney’s strengths in hosting major international technology events.

“The interest from the tech sector in Sydney is truly exciting. We are thrilled to have secured the hosting rights for the Asia-Pacific SAP FKOM in 2018 and 2019. Sydney has secured some of the world’s most important ICT conferences and events including the OpenStack Summit 2017; and one of the largest tech startup meetings, LAUNCH Festival in 2018 and 2019,” said Ms Lewis-Smith.

“Sydney leads the way in welcoming some of the world’s largest business events. Associations and businesses are attracted to the city’s collaborative approach to hosting events, the engagement from our federal and state governments, and the chance to create lasting opportunities for trade and investment with some of the world’s most successful businesses and leaders based right here in Sydney. Progressive global organisations like SAP see the incredible benefit of Sydney to their future success,” added Ms Lewis-Smith.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...