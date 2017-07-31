Sydney International Boat Show returns to Darling Harbour and the great outdoors star in August and September events

Members of the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) are gearing up for a busy few months, with close to 70 exhibitions and events being held across the country in August and September.

The EEAA’s Calendar of Trade and Consumer Exhibitions and Events shows a number of events will be held in the home, leisure & lifestyle sector, in particular, outdoor sports – making this a prime season for recreational outdoor enthusiasts.

The Sydney International Boat Show will make its return to Darling Harbour this week. The event will see key EEAA Members; Boating Industry Association, International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), AsiaEvents Exsic and Harry the Hirer come together to host the largest recreational marine event in the southern hemisphere.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, was pleased to see the inclusion of the Australia International Dive Expo which will enhance the experience for all involved when the show makes its return to Darling Harbour.

“The synergy between these two shows is a perfect example of the innovation within the events industry.” she said.

“It is encouraging to see organisers working together and keeping their events fresh and engaging. This will no doubt create the potential for more visitors to attend the event.”

Other industry categories featuring in the August/September event line-up include; gaming, food, AV and waste management. Oz Comic-Con will also be returning to both Brisbane and Sydney late September. Calendar Highlights include:

NSW:

Sydney International Boat Show, International Convention Centre Sydney (3-7 August)

Australia International Dive Expo, International Convention Centre Sydney (3-7 August)

Australasian Gaming Expo, International Convention Centre Sydney (15-17 August) – Award finalist

Australian Triathlon, Endurance & Cycling Show, Royal Hall of Industries, Moore Park (9-10 September)

Fine Food Australia, International Convention Centre Sydney (11-14 September) – EEAA Award winner

QLD:

Queensland Outdoor Adventure and Motoring Expo, Toowoomba Showgrounds (4-6 August)

2017 Wide Bay & Fraser Coast Home Show & Caravan, Camping, 4×4 & Fishing Expo, Maryborough Showgrounds (18-20 August)

Brisbane Boat Show, Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre (25-27 August)

Townsville Expo, Reid Park, Townsville (8-10 September)

VIC:

Reed Gift Fairs, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (5-9 August)

Australian Gift & Homewares Association Melbourne Gift Fair, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (5-9 August)

AWRE: Australian Waste and Recycling, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (23-24 August)

Integrate, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (29-31 August) – EEAA Award finalist

National 4×4 Outdoors Show, Fishing & Boating Expo, Melbourne Showgrounds (18-20 August) – EEAA Award winner

WA:

ADIA Western Australia Dental Show, Mercure Hotel Perth City (11-12 August)

The Perth Home Show, Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre (11-13 August)

Pregnancy, Babies & Children’s Expo, Claremont Showgrounds Exhibition Centre (11-13 August)

SA:

Whiskies & Spirits Conference Asia Pacific, Adelaide Convention Centre (3-5 August)

RSL & Service Clubs Annual Conference, Adelaide Convention Centre (10-13 September)

South Australia Dental Show, Adelaide Convention Centre (15-16 September)

NT:

NT Resources Week, Darwin Convention Centre (16-17 August)

Australian and New Zealand Society of Nephrology Annual Scientific Meeting, Darwin Convention Centre (4-6 September)

ACAL National Conference, Darwin Convention Centre (13-14 September)

The full event line up is listed in the Association’s 2017 Calendar of Trade and Consumer Exhibition and Events which can be accessed online here.

