Sydney International Boat Show’s return to its “spiritual home” at Darling Harbour puts a smile on many faces

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) welcomed the outstanding success of the Sydney International Boat Show’s full return to its spiritual home at Darling Harbour.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said she was proud to be among over 63,000 visitors who visited the sparkling event in all its glory on the water at Darling Harbour and also in the exhibition halls of the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney).

“The return of this event in all its boating glory to the halls of the new exhibition centre was a major milestone which should be recognised.” She said.

“The Sydney International Boat Show is a very complex event largely because of the scale of the exhibits. With its massive indoor displays of boats of all shapes and sizes, this event takes a lot of planning, collaboration, innovation, expertise. It also needs a “fit for purpose venue” both front-of- house and back-of-house, especially in the loading docks.

“After years discussing the requirements of this show during the development of the new ICC Sydney, it was a wonderful sight to see the Sydney International Boat Show back in its “spiritual home” – and that the visitors and exhibitors were delighted with their experience.

“To see the displays of marine vessels of all shapes and sizes and visitors numbers restored after the disruption of recent years, shows how this event is part of the DNA of Sydney. To have visitor numbers back up to over 63,000 is a tribute to all who backed the organisers.”

The event showcased innovations including a ‘new-to-boating’ area and three outdoor pools on the venue’s Event Deck featuring in-pool kayak and stand up paddleboard demonstrations and live music from Bondi Beach Radio.

Ms DiMascio praised EEAA Members Boating Industry Association, AsiaEvents Exsic, ICC Sydney and Harry the Hirer, as well as Property NSW for the collaboration which has led to the success of the show.

“It is positive to see organisers, venues, suppliers and key Government agencies like Property NSW come together to deliver a fresh, interactive and inspired visitor experience.

“The strategic partnership between the Sydney International Boat Show and the Australia International Dive Expo is also a welcome collaboration between two EEAA Organiser Members.

“Strong partnerships are essential for innovation and success in exhibitions and events.”

Ms DiMascio said the EEAA played a proactive role in the delivery of the new ICC Sydney, working closely with Infrastructure NSW, the venue clients, AEG Ogden and the State Government to ensure the needs of the $28 billion business events industry were met and NSW was delivered a world-class exhibition and event precinct that was ‘fit for purpose’.

“Exhibitors reported that the bump-in for this massive event went smoothly and that the show looked sharp with the columns in the lower levels of the exhibition halls adding a sense of grandeur and architectural style.

“The addition of the pools on the event deck – and the atmosphere created by Bondi Beach Radio added a new festive vibe much welcomed by visitors.

“It was a great way to welcome the Sydney International Boat Show back to Darling Harbour for its 50th anniversary and we congratulate all our Members on their collaborative efforts and results – this is one of Sydney’s grandest events and an economic powerhouse.”

