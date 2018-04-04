Sydney Royal Easter Show wraps for another year

The gates have closed on the last day of the 2018 Sydney Royal Easter Show and we’ve got the low-down on how many animals came through the gates, Showbags were sold, scones were eaten, fairy floss was consumed and thrill seekers enjoyed the rides.

RAS General Manager Agriculture and Sydney Royal Easter Show, Murray Wilton, said this year has been a fantastic success.

“The Show is the biggest celebration of the country coming to the city in Australia, and with huge crowds in a year where Easter and school holidays didn’t line up, we couldn’t be happier,” said Mr Wilton.

“Showgoers this year told us they really enjoyed the focus on agriculture mixed with the circus theme,” he said.

“We all love creating memories at the RAS, but we especially want to thank the people of Sydney for supporting Australian agriculture and Australian farmers,” Mr Wilton said.

Last year the CWA Tea Room might have broken its all time scones record with 53,872, but this year with a slightly shorter Show (12 days as opposed to 14), their daily tally was higher. With the official rating, scones per capita (SPC) higher this year, Wall Street is waiting!

Crowds:

Even against a backdrop of unpredictable weather, a stellar line up of agricultural attractions, educational activities, breath taking entertainment and loads of new things to eat, see and do, plus all the classic Show favourites ensured the crowds were out in force! By the end of the Show around 780,000 people, including 30,000 international tourists, will have enjoyed everything our Show has to offer.

Volunteers:

Thousands of people give up their time to bring the country to the city each and every year and make the Show such a roaring success. This year our much-loved and many times consulted ‘lime green army’ of 320 volunteers donated 25,600 hours of their time at information booths, pavilions and around the Showground precinct to make the stay of our Showgoers as stress free as possible. 600 St John’s Ambulance staff volunteered 96,000 hours to be on standby to fix up scrapes and scratches, heat exhaustion and sometimes worse.

Competitions:

Across cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, horses, domestic animals, arts and crafts, woodchop and whipcracking, there were 30,000 competition entries from 7,000 exhibitors.

12,000 Livestock

7,000 Exhibitors

20,000 Awards

1,000 Trophies and Prizes

265 Perpetual Trophies awarded

Showbags:

There was something for everyone and every budget, so with 368 Showbags to choose from it shouldn’t be too big a surprise that a whopping 1.5 million Showbags were sold.

Animals abound:

Over 12 days around 15,000 animals called the Show home, and that doesn’t include 30,000 bees that were housed in the bee-zeebo!

700 furry and feathered friends in the Farmyard Nursery

2337 poultry birds

822 sheep

1559 horses

500 cattle

108 pigs

4000 dogs across 170 breeds

385 goats

15,000 litres of milk milked in the Dairy Farmers Working Dairy

Food, glorious food:

Showgoers happily munched their way through plenty of new Show foods and all the classics.

35,000 meatballs were rolled by BALLS in The Stables

18 tonnes of potatoes were made into chips on sticks

1,008 Flurritos and 706 fairy floss flowers

7,000 units of lasagne on a stick

3 tonnes of cheese and 1 tonne of butter went into making thousands of cheese toasties

27 kegs of Showstopper Beer – brewed specially for The Show in NSW from NSW grown ingredients

History and heritage:

The Heritage Pavilion celebrated the 1950s at the Show, with daily tours for history buffs. Hundreds of people had their photo taken in the Heritage photo booth and marvelled at the pyramid of 1143 apples.

Rides and entertainment:

From the Ferris Wheels and Double Decker Carousel to the Slingshot and The Beast, there were rides for the brave and not so brave, with Showgoers enjoying around 1.6 million unique ride experiences. With roughly a quarter of a million trips down the Giant Slide, including one by the Prime Minister and his grandson, it proved to once again be a crowd favourite.

Tens of thousands of people filled the stands in the main arena each night to watch the Greatest Easter Show Spectacular, which used five tonnes of fireworks over 12 nights in its breathtaking fireworks finale.

Trespassers:

Among the hundreds of thousands who have entered the gates at the Show, there was one who wasn’t meant to. A tiny ‘stowaway’ kitten was discovered tucked up in amongst hay bales on a cattle trailer that had travelled all the way from northern Victoria. The four week old kitten was quickly looked over by Show vets and is now happily in the care of a member of the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW team. Welcome ‘Resi’.