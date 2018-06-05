Sydney Showground hits it out of Sydney Olympic Park with two Jeunesse Global gala nights

Its moniker is “Big Experiences” and it lived up to that in spades when Sydney Showground hosted gala dinners across two nights for Jeunesse Global as part

of the multi-national company’s incentive awards trip to Sydney for its Chinese high achievers.

More than 6,600 Jeunesse Global distributors travelled to Sydney from China and were hosted for dinner and entertainment on either Saturday May 26th or Monday May 28th at Sydney Showground’s iconic ‘The Dome’ at Sydney Olympic Park.

“Over the years Sydney Showground has built a reputation for hosting events on a grand scale,” said Sydney Showground Head of Sales, Andrew Roberts.

“Due to our facilities we have the capacity to host events for up to 11,000 guests in our iconic ‘The Dome’ and connecting expo halls if called upon to do so.

“The Jeunesse dinners across two nights showed that we can do what others simply don’t have the capacity to do,” Roberts said.

Sydney Showground’s Food and Beverage Manager and Licensee Dwane Goodman says the two nights were a huge success.

“It was a challenge, but a challenge we were certainly up for.

“Across two nights our more than 400 staff and work experience culinary students catered for 6607 guests with canapes and a three course meal served out of two kitchens, one of which was purpose built for the event.

“This included 19,800 canapes, 20,000 prawns and 1,320 kilograms of fish for the main,” Goodman said.

It was all part of a major multi-day focus on Sydney that clearly hit the mark.

“Sydney Showground and Triumph Leisure Solutions have pulled out all the stops to impress Jeunesse Global’s top performers – delivering an exceptional three-course meal and show-stopping entertainment at that scale is no mean feat,” said Kristian Nicholls, General Manager, Bidding at Business Events Sydney (BESydney).

“The corporate incentive, secured by BESydney in partnership with Destination New South Wales, will generate almost A$40M for the State’s economy and includes day trips to regional NSW and Sydney’s iconic Vivid festival,” Mr Nicholls added.

Suppliers:

Venue: Sydney Showground

Catering: Sydney Showground

Event Producer: Triumph Leisure Solutions (TLS)

Design & Content Producer: TLS

Live Performance Producer: Ministry of Dance (MOD)

Talent: Ministry of Dance

Costumes: Ministry of Dance

Contributor: Dance Circus

Contributor: Acts on Show

Production and Hire: Harry the Hirer

Pyrotechnics and special effects: Foti Fireworks

Key personnel:

Executive Producer: Blake Harris, TLS

Producer: Jason Coleman, Ministry of Dance

Event Manager: Leila Khiev, TLS

Production Manager: Rob McAfee, Harry the Hirer

Lighting Designer: Ziggy Ziegler

Pyrotechnics & FX: Anthony Foti, Foti Fireworks

Film production: Rupert Chesman, TLS