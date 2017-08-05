Sydney strengthens experience in health sector

Business Events Sydney (BESydney) is continuing to strengthen its position in the health sector by securing key strategic international events and through a new hiring appointment.

The appointment of Ms Tegan Cox to head BESydney’s Health bid team will boost Sydney’s position as Australia’s leader in securing global events in the health sector.

“Tegan possesses a wealth of experience and senior connections across the health sector spanning 15 years’, both private and public. She has a global mindset and excellent leadership and stakeholder relations skills,” said Lyn Lewis-Smith, CEO, Business Events Sydney.

Most recently, Ms Cox led the Business Intelligence and Information Systems team at the Cancer Institute NSW. Since 2013, she has been a health service management consultant focusing on clinical and science research management, governance, project management and ethics of health and medical research. She has worked in senior roles within the Brain and Mind Centre Research Institute (University of Sydney), Northern Sydney Local Health District, KPMG, NSW Health, and Royal North Shore Hospital. Ms Cox holds a Master of Health Law; Bachelor of Applied Science, Medical Radiation Science, Radiation Therapy; and a Graduate Certificate, Evaluation and Research.

BESydney currently has secured over 30 international health related events, which will boost policy, practice and research outcomes and deliver $140m in direct expenditure over the next seven years (2017-2023). Sydney has delivered some of the world’s most respected health events over the past three years, including Annual World Congress of SBMT on Brain, Spinal Cord Mapping and Image Guided Therapy, Congress of the International Society for Burn Injuries, and International Workshop on Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (iwCLL). Future events secured by BESydney include, 22nd Congress of the Asian Pacific Society of Respirology, World Congress on Cancers of the Skin 2018, 32nd International Papillomavirus Conference IPVC 2018 in conjunction with AOGIN 2018, World Congress of the International Neuromodulation Society 2019, and FIGO World Congress of Gynecology and Obstetrics 2021.

