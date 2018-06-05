Sydney to host world’s largest Microscopy Congress

Sydney will host Nobel Laureates Professor Dan Shechtman, from Technion – Israel Institute of Technology and Professor Joachim Frank, from Columbia University, USA together with global authorities at the world’s largest and most diverse gathering of microscopy and microanalysis professionals at the 19th International Microscopy Congress (IMC19), 9 – 14 September 2018.

Hosted by the internationally renowned Australian Microscopy & Microanalysis Society (AMMS) and the International Federation of Societies for Microscopy (IFSM), IMC19 will shine a light on Australia’s significant and exciting contribution to a collaborative, multidisciplinary industry that affects everyone’s lives – every single day.

IMC19 will also welcome local and international visionaries, including Dr Misty Jenkins, Walter Eliza Hall Institute for Medical Research, Australia, Associate Professor Jennifer Dionne, Stanford University, USA, and Professor Zhiwei Shan, Xi’an Jiaotong University, China. They, together with the world’s scientific leaders will debate and discuss the latest insights and approaches in policy, research and programs relevant to practitioners, providers, government and academia.

Professor Simon Ringer, Congress Chair, IMC19 said it was an honour to be highlighting the work Australians are doing in microscopy to the world through this highly coveted event.

“IMC19 has an impressive line-up of global thought leaders set to challenge and explore the latest technology and practices in microscopy.

“However, this is Australia’s scientific community’s chance to shine and we believe our international peers will be pleasantly surprised by the amount and depth of advancements happening on our shores.

“The exhibition floor will be awash with cutting-edge technology, imaging techniques and state-of-the-art products and services from around Australia and the globe, that are destined to transform our understanding of the world around us.

“The Congress is the only one of its kind, crucial for bringing together the brightest scientific and technical minds to collaborate, cross-pollinate and bridge disciplines,” said Ringer.

IMC19 is offering 50 young scientists an opportunity to attend an unmissable platform to network with experts in their field, the IFSM Young Scientists Assembly. Held on 9 September 2018 at the University of Sydney, they will meet, discuss and learn from academic and industry leaders.

The 19th International Microscopy Congress (IMC19) will centre around the theme, Microscopy: Bridging the Sciences, promoting collaboration across the primary streams of Frontier Issues; Instrumentation and Techniques; Physical and Life Sciences.