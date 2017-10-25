Sydney’s laser focus continues as Australia’s global business events destination

Culminating a financial year that included retaining Australia’s number one ICCA ranking; securing the ‘Space Olympics’, COSPAR 2020; and welcoming one of the largest Amway China business groups, Business Events Sydney (BESydney) has again demonstrated the city’s unrivalled position as Australia’s most sought after destination for international business events at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Newly appointed Chair, The Hon. Bruce Baird AM, announced BESydney’s impressive financial year reporting a strong 93 international business events with an estimated A$228.3 million in direct expenditure secured for the state of New South Wales (NSW). Reported results also highlighted 85 events delivered during the financial year with an estimated direct expenditure of $170.1 million. Calendar year-to-date (2017) shows record levels of business fueled by growth in the Asia market, which has delivered an average 20% year of year growth over the past decade.

Speaking to the notable injection that business events secured by BESydney provide to the NSW visitor and knowledge economies, Mr Baird acknowledged the role of the BESydney team and board.

“The results that BESydney has achieved in the past 12 months, building on last year’s strong performance and exceeding all their targets is testament to the continued hard work of the team, and their dedication to building long-term trusted relationships that ultimately underpin success,” said Mr Baird.

NSW Minister for Major Events and Tourism, The Hon. Adam Marshall MP, said these strong results significantly contributed to the state’s standing as Australia’s Best Event State.

“Sydney and NSW future is looking stronger than ever before with the city and state riding high as the global epicentre of international business events following the opening of the highly anticipated International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney). The results reported by BESydney has proven the success of this investment across Government and industry, amplified by the strong support and whole-of-city approach to securing and hosting events during a period without a convention centre,” said Minister Marshall.

BESydney CEO, Lyn Lewis-Smith, said that the company’s strategy and dogged focus over the past few challenging years without a convention centre has seen extraordinary success for the city.

“The future of our company and Sydney’s position as Australia’s leading destination for business events has never been stronger. Looking forward, we have secured 81 international business events with an estimated direct expenditure of A$337.4 million to be held in 2018-2023. These results aren’t simply due to BESydney’s effort, they are the outcome of the successful relationships we have developed across our partner network, business and academia, and at all levels of Government, all of whom understand the importance of international business events and their impact on innovation and international collaboration. Globally there is a growing recognition of the social and economic legacies of business events, something we champion internationally and in Australia; legacies that deliver immeasurable benefits for generations to come,” said Ms Lewis-Smith.

The AGM also saw James Granter, General Manager – Sales of Luna Park Sydney, elected as new Members’ Director, replacing outgoing Members’ Director, Deanna Varga. A respected industry leader, Mr Granter will draw on his extensive knowledge to support the organisation in its efforts to secure leading international events for Sydney.