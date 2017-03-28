Sydney’s Tank Stream Hotel introduces private dining room and intimate function space in the heart of the city

Sydney’s newest international hotel – The Tank Stream Hotel – is offering city businesses a private dining room, boardroom and function space as part of its Le Petit Flot restaurant.

The atmospheric private dining room can seat 24 in a boardroom format, 32 in banquet style and up to 40 for cocktails. Full A/V facilities can be arranged for launches and other corporate events.

The full restaurant and private dining room are also available for bespoke corporate events, with the premier location next to Wynyard on the corner of Pitt and Hunter Streets, making it easily accessible and convenient for local, suburban, interstate and international delegates.

The private dining room offers an intimate space that is bathed in natural light and catering is supplied by the chefs at Le Petit Flot. The emphasis is on contemporary French bistro style dishes using prime local ingredients and offered as either share plates or individual dishes.

The Tank Stream Hotel and Le Petit Flot (the little stream) are named after the freshwater stream that was the catalyst for Sydney Cove being chosen as the site for the first European colony in 1788.

The Tank Stream used to flow through the city – under where the hotel is now located – and end up in Sydney Harbour. As a unique extra activity for groups, a private Tank Stream & Hidden Laneways tour can be arranged, which uncovers the secrets behind Sydney’s wild early colonial days and provides a colourful insight into how Sydney evolved into the city it is today.

The Tank Stream Hotel can provide a complete meetings solution for corporate groups with nearby larger conference spaces available to be booked as part of a combined accommodation/meeting package.

A perfect base for short and longer stays in Sydney, the 280 room 4.5 star Tank Stream Hotel is surrounded by the city’s major business houses and government offices as well as many of the city’s most celebrated restaurants, along with theatres, entertainment venues and the city’s finest shopping.

The hotel offers an ‘all inclusive’ rate concept providing guests with complimentary non-alcoholic mini bar, free in-room wifi, movies, Nespresso coffee and T2 teas. The hotel can also arrange discounted access to nearby fitness centres and parking.

The Tank Stream Hotel is part of the international St Giles Premier Hotel collection, with the Sydney hotel joining St Giles’ hotels in cities such as London, New York, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.