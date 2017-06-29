Talk2 Media and Events to manage AIME from 2019

The Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) is set for a make-over with the announcement of its new exhibition and event management supplier, Talk2 Media and Events, commencing in 2019.

Karen Bolinger, CEO Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB), made the announcement to MCB partners at its annual Partner Outlook Event yesterday, saying “MCB is committed to pursuing excellence in the business events industry through promoting Australia and Melbourne as a world-class conference and events destination. Essential to meeting this commitment is the ongoing success of AIME.

“We recognise that after 25 years it is important for AIME to continually evolve to meet the changing demands of exhibitors, hosted buyers and industry.

“Talk2 Media and Events has been engaged to manage and operate AIME, commencing in 2019. With proven success and an innovative and creative approach, it’s an exciting time in AIME’s journey and we’re looking forward to the new opportunities this partnership presents for the event and those who attend,” Ms Bolinger said.

Talk2 Media and Events was created in early 2016 resulting from a partial buy out of selected Diversified Communications shows by Matt Pearce and Stephen Malbourne. Matt and Stephen are the sole directors of Talk2 Media and Events, and between them and their senior team have over 60 years’ collective experience running more than 300 shows across both trade and consumer portfolios. They have approximately 30 staff in their Melbourne headquarters.

“AIME is the most important international event of its kind in Asia-Pacific, trusted with providing the stage on which the business events community can connect and create business opportunities. We’re excited to explore how we can reimagine AIME so that it continues to foster connections, inspire new ideas and drive business outcomes for both visitors and exhibitors,” Matt Pearce said.

Karen Bolinger continued, “we applaud and thank Reed Exhibitions for their vital contribution to AIME over the past 15 years. Under Reed’s management AIME has become the largest event of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region.

“It’s business as usual for AIME 2018, with MCB and Reed collaborating on some exciting plans for next year’s show, that will include new initiatives, quality hosted buyers and business development opportunities in a highly connected environment,” Ms Bolinger said.

AIME Event Director, Ian Wainwright said that Reed Exhibitions and MCB are forging ahead with plans for AIME 2018.

“We are committed to delivering a high impact and memorable show with some major announcements on the horizon highlighting the opportunities AIME will present for hosted buyers and exhibitors in 2018.

“Reed is proud to have a strong history working with MCB for so many years to deliver AIME and we look forward to a successful 2018 show in February. We sincerely hope the show continues to grow and develop and that AIME’s success continues. We will be working closely with our colleagues at Talk2Media to ensure a smooth handover,” Mr Wainwright said.

