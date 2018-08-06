Tania de Jong AM on speaking at the PCOA National Conference

As Tania de Jong AM gears up to speak at the Professional Conference Organisers Association National Conference in December, she opens up about why she has joined the program.

“I have spoken and performed at hundreds of conferences over the past three decades and produce the award-winning Creative Innovation Global conference series,” she says.

“Thus, I am passionate about the conference and events industry to bring people together to prepare for and manage challenges, opportunities and change.

“Our world is changing more rapidly than ever before, agility and flexibility are fundamental attributes to deal with increasing uncertainty and volatility. We also need to come together and unite as ONE community to solve increasing social and economic problems.

On her session topic, Thinking Outside the Box: Leading Innovation and Change, she says, “This era of globalisation is unleashing a massive wave of technological, economic and sociological change. Innovation is coming from everywhere. Almost anyone can be an entrepreneur.

“A number of leading authorities have suggested that 40-60% of current middle-class jobs could become redundant over the next decade due to artificial intelligence, robotics and other new technologies. We will need to be more creative and innovative than ever before.

“Empowered people and groups are thinking ‘outside the box’ and challenging the established order in new ways never before imaginable – from building new business models and social enterprises to challenging old institutions.”

Tania’s keynote will look at developing a creative, intuitive, right-brained and agile mindset, thinking ‘outside the box’, dealing with failure and developing resilience, building a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship for business growth, preparing for and managing in times of uncertainty, disruption and change, understanding the role of diversity in increase your organisation’s productivity and sustainable growth and making a difference to the communities in which a business operates.

De Jong is the Founder and CEO of Creative Universe, Creative Australia and Creative Innovation Global.

Share this: Tweet







