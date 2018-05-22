The 18th annual Helpmann Awards to take place in Sydney over two big nights.

Live Performance Australia (LPA) has announced details of the 18th annual Helpmann Awards, which will see the stars of the live performance industry come together for two remarkable nights.

For the very first time, 42 prestigious Helpmann Awards will be presented across two nights; the Helpmann Awards Curtain Raiser at the Sydney Town Hall on Sunday 15 July and the Helpmann Awards Ceremony at the Capitol Theatre on Monday 16 July.

The Helpmann Awards are the premier celebration of Australia’s vibrant live performance industry. The awards recognise distinguished achievement and excellence in Australia’s live performance sectors including musicals, contemporary music, comedy, opera and classical music, theatre, ballet, dance and physical theatre, presentation for children, regional touring and cabaret.

The 18th annual Helpmann Awards Ceremony will be staged live at the magnificent Capitol Theatre on the set of Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical. This anticipated black tie event will be hosted by the Industry’s best and brightest stars, as they step from performance to podium. The Ceremony will feature the cast of Priscilla along with performances that celebrate and promote the best of the live entertainment industry and will also honour the ten recipients of the 2017 Centenary JC Williamson and Sue Nattrass Awards.

A new initiative for 2018 is the Helpmann Awards Curtain Raiser which will celebrate the artists who work behind the scenes and in supporting roles. An industry insider night to inspire and engage, the Curtain Raiser gives profile and kudos to the Industry’s artisans. This event will feature performances by up and coming artists and be hosted by the Industry’s most distinguished luminaries in an intimate cocktail, cabaret style event nestled in the glamourous surrounds of the Sydney Town Hall.

David Atkins OAM, one of Australia’s most internationally renowned producers, directors and choreographers, will direct both the Helpmann Awards Curtain Raiser and the Helpmann Awards Ceremony.

NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said the NSW Government is proud to support the 2018 Helpmann Awards through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.

“The annual Helpmann Awards celebrate our remarkable live performance industry and the NSW Government is delighted to once again host these national awards in Sydney. This will be a big year for the Helpmanns with two very special events, the Helpmann Awards Curtain Raiser and the Helpmann Awards Ceremony. I encourage everyone to start planning their visit to Sydney to be part of these exciting events,” Mr Marshall said.

LPA Chief Executive, Evelyn Richardson said, “We have listened to the feedback from our industry peers and created two shorter shows which enable us to highlight the artistry and excellence in the live performance industry. The Helpmann Awards celebrate the many hands and hearts engaged in making the live performance industry the dynamic and creative powerhouse that is enjoyed by 18.4 million people each year in Australia.”

The full program for the 18th annual Helpmann Awards events, including award category nominees, will be announced in June.