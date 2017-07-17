The Association for Women in Events now accepting applications for 2018 board of directors

The Association for Women in Events (AWE) is now accepting board of director applications for its 2018 term. AWE is an inclusive community dedicated to the professional advancement of women in all facets of the events industry.

Women and men in the events industry are encouraged to apply for the 2018 AWE board and three available executive committee positions now through August 4, 2017. Applicants must currently work in the meetings/events, hospitality and/or tourism industry. Current AWE membership is not required to apply (although non-members will be required to join with board appointment).

Members of the board and executive committee will review all applicants in August 2017 and selections will be announced in September of 2017. Applications and more details are available on the AWE website.

AWE was founded by Carrie Abernathy, CMP, CEM, CSEP, Tamela Blalock, MTA, CMP, Mas Tadesse, Mary Higham, CEM and Kiki Janssens Fox in March of 2015. The Washington, D.C.-based association announced its carefully selected inaugural board of directors (20 industry leaders) in July of 2015. AWE opened global membership to women and men in the events/meetings industry in January of 2016.

The current leadership of the organization can are listed here.

AWE integrates, supports and engages with existing industry organizations and builds long-term, collaborative relationships. Membership benefits include an immediate coaching program, networking opportunities (both virtually and in-person), discounted partnership rates from sponsors, members-only educational webinars, member events, eNewsletters to the community and much more!

The support and response to the organization’s mission and member benefits have been overwhelmingly positive and garnered national recognition and accolades. In the first two years the organization received 3 national awards to include Women in Business Awards “Start up the of Year” for 2015.

