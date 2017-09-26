The Australian Event Awards deliver the Unexpected

The Australian Event Awards dinner is usually a pretty spectacular affair with lots of pizzazz and entertainment. So this year guests were a bit underwhelmed when they entered the Theatre at The Events Centre Caloundra to see a somewhat basic setup – a small stage and a couple of screens.
The MC, Emma Hollingsworth, was introduced and although polished she was an unknown. She introduced the Deputy Mayor of the Sunshine Coast who warmly welcomed the guests. Then Emma stumbled through the next section and wandered into the audience to check her script with the Stage Manager.
Cue music and the curtain at the far end of the room dropped to reveal an electric string trio (Maske) on a spectacular stage. A pyro finish to their act and the real MC was introduced – stage and TV star Cameron Daddo.
The theme of the event “Expect the Unexpected”
Following Daddo’s introductory remarks it was straight into the awards.
Awards highlights included the Lifetime Achievement Award to Ignatius Jones (Artistic Director of Vivid Sydney) and his very entertaining acceptance speech. Four awards to Imagination Australia and three to Destination NSW (four if you include Ignatius’).
The gag of the night was played out on Thomas Staunton (Sold Out Event Management) who blithely read out a category winner as “La La Land” … then finally twigged when no one came up to accept the award. Thomas loved the gag!
Other entertainment included the Spinning Aerial Moon and an international opera singer, Antonio Monti, who turned out to be not quite what he seemed.
The night closed with The Antipodean Rock’N’Roll Collective, a rock band comprised of Kram (Spiderbait), Mark Wilson (Jet), Davey Lane (You Am I) and Darren Middleton (Powderfinger) who played classic Australian rock music from the likes of AC/DC, The Easybeats, The Masters Apprentices, INXS, Split Enz, Powderfinger, The Sunnyboys and more. The audience loved it!
Entertainment
MC Cameron Daddo via Saxton Speakers Bureau
Emma Hollingsworth via Wink Models
Maske by Maske Music
Spinning Aerial Moon by Velvet Rope Entertainment
Antoni Monti by Mark Bradley International
The Antipodean Rock’N’Roll Collective via 123 Agency
