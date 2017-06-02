The Australian Event Awards welcomes new co-chair to the judging panel

Brenda LaPorte has the joined the Australian Event Awards as co-chair of the independent industry judging panel.

Brenda most recently served as the General Manager of Strategy, Planning and Workforce for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 and is currently a Non-Executive Director on the board of Athletics Australia.

She has extensive experience in the business of sport including the creation of Cricket Australia’s newest commercial property the Big Bash League.

Prior to this, her roles have included the position of General Manager of Project Planning, Risk and Strategy at the Commonwealth Games in 2006 and Senior Advisor to the Australian International Sporting Events Secretariat.

Brenda holds a Bachelor of Business, a Masters of Business Administration and a Masters of Business.

Sandy Hollway AO, Brenda’s fellow co-chair of the judging panel said, “I’m delighted to have Brenda joining me as a co-chair on the Australian Event Awards judging panel. Her expertise and experience will help to guide the panel as the judges seek to recognise Australia’s best events and achievements by Australians making an impact on events all over the world. I have had the pleasure of working with Brenda ever since the Melbourne Commonwealth Games and she has been an outstanding contributor.”

Brenda’s appointment as co-chair comes after Craig Hassall AM stepped down from the co-chair role after taking up the position of Chief Executive Officer at Royal Albert Hall in London. Craig remains on the judging panel.

Said Managing Director of the Event Awards, Ian Steigrad, “We are sincerely indebted to Craig for his guidance, support, expertise and hard work in helping to grow and improve the Event Awards over the past couple of years. We are delighted that Craig will continue to participate as a member of the Finalist Selection Panel from London.”

Entries for the Australian Event Awards are open until 17 July.

The Awards recognise and celebrate the best Australian events and achievements by Australians in the global events industry.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...